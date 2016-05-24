COPENHAGEN May 24 Danske Bank is
raising mortgage fees by up to 29 percent on some products to
beef up liquidity levels before tougher regulations come into
force, Denmark's largest financial institution said on Tuesday.
Under the so-called Basel III rules which will apply in full
from 2019, Danish banks will have to count mortgage-backed bonds
as less liquid instruments and instead supplement their new
liquidity buffers with cash or top-rated government bonds.
The new liquidity buffer aims to help banks ride short-term
funding shocks without hitting their core capital holdings.
The Danish mortgage bond market is bigger than Denmark's
gross domestic product and second within Europe only to the
German mortgage-backed bond market.
Danske's mortgage lender Realkredit Danmark said the 2,567
billion crown ($386 billion) mortgage industry could face a
situation where it would be impossible to sell all the bonds
behind mortgage-backed loans due to a lack of investor interest.
"It is probably hard to imagine that situation becoming a
reality. But should it arise, the sector would find it difficult
to refinance many Danish homeowners loans," Realkredit Danmark
said in a statement.
Realkredit Danmark Chief Executive Carsten Noddebo said the
number of customers taking out short-dated variable rate home
loans had risen over the last six months.
"We may have difficulty complying with regulations if that
trend continues," Noddebo told Reuters.
Basel III stipulates that up to 60 percent of a bank's
liquidity buffer must be in the form of cash or top-rated
government bonds. Mortgage bonds can only be included, subject
to a discount, in the other 40 percent of the buffer.
Top Danish mortgage lender Nykredit said in February it
would press ahead with a much-criticised increase in mortgage
fees for almost 500,000 customers to meet future capital
requirements.
Realkredit Danmark booked fees of 5.7 billion crowns from
mortgage loans in 2015, accounting for almost half of Danske
Bank's total fees last year.
Noddebo declined to say how much more Realkredit Danmark
expected to earn from the fee increases, which will come into
force in September and hit about a third of its customers.
Danske Bank said it expected some customers with loans that
need to be refinanced more frequently than every five years to
move to loans with longer maturities.
($1 = 6.6513 Danish crowns)
