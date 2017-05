COPENHAGEN Dec 7 Danske Bank has appointed Las Olsen as Chief Economist and he will begin in his new role immediately, the bank said in a statement.

Olsen, 44, has been working for Danske Bank as an economist since 2007, focusing on the consumer economy.

Olsen replaces Steen Bocian, who will move to the lobby group Danish Chamber of Commerce at Jan 1.

