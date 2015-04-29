(Adds details)
COPENHAGEN, April 29 Denmark's biggest lender
Danske Bank will cut around 50 positions from its
division that deals with corporate finance and trades
instruments such as fixed income in an effort to reduce costs,
it told Reuters on Wednesday.
Danske Bank, once the Nordic region's largest bank by market
capitalisation, was particularly hard hit by Europe's financial
crisis and has struggled to keep up with rivals on key metrics
such as return on equity and allocated capital.
Analysts have said improving the Corporates & Institutions
(C&I) business is key to the bank achieving its near-term group
return on equity target of 9 percent by 2015 and a long-term
target of 12 percent.
"This is part of an ongoing streamlining of the business to
ensure our platform remains competitive," the head of Human
Resources in C&I Danske Bank, Kristin Torgersen, wrote in an
email.
Last year the bank cut 150 positions in the division, which
by the end of 2014 employed 1,643 people. The C&I division made
a profit before tax of 4.1 billion Danish crowns ($608 million)
in 2014, 23 percent higher than in 2013.
Danske Bank will publish its first-quarter report on
Thursday.
Reports from three of Denmark's top four banks - Jyske
, Sydbank and Spar Nord - showed
negative interest rates have been a boon for some Danish banks
as a jump in fees from homeowners refinancing their mortgages
offset the hit to interest income.
($1 = 6.7466 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and
Gareth Jones)