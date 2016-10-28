COPENHAGEN Oct 28 The impact of the Brexit vote
on Danske Bank's overall business has so far been
less than anticipated, Chief Financial Officer Jacob
Aarup-Andersen said on Friday.
But Britain's decision to quit the European Union has made
the challenge of coping with negative interest rates even
tougher, he told Reuters after the bank posted forecast-beating
third quarter results.
Denmark's biggest bank by assets, which in mid-October
offered about 40 percent of its 19,400 employees voluntary
redundancy, remained sharply focused on costs, but it was too
early to say if it might made additional larger-scale job cuts
at some stage, he said.
(Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Alexander Smith)