Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Danske Bank reported third-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Thursday and raised its full-year profit guidance.
The bank, Denmark's biggest by market capitalisation, said pretax profit rose to 4.50 billion Danish crowns ($762 million), above the mean forecast of 4.24 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Danske Bank said it upgraded its full-year outlook and now expects net profit of between 11.5 billion and 13.5 billion crowns against a previous outlook of between 10 billion and 13 billion crowns.
(1 US dollar = 5.9090 Danish crown) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.