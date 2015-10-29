COPENHAGEN Oct 29 Danske Bank reported third-quarter pretax profit below forecasts on Thursday but kept its full-year profit outlook.

Denmark's largest lender by market capitalisation said pretax profit rose 5 percent from a year ago to 4.72 billion Danish crowns ($692 million) in July-September, lagging a forecast of 5.21 billion crowns.

The group kept its full-year outlook of a net profit of above 16 billion crowns.

($1 = 6.8202 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)