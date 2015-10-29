SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
COPENHAGEN Oct 29 Danske Bank reported third-quarter pretax profit below forecasts on Thursday but kept its full-year profit outlook.
Denmark's largest lender by market capitalisation said pretax profit rose 5 percent from a year ago to 4.72 billion Danish crowns ($692 million) in July-September, lagging a forecast of 5.21 billion crowns.
The group kept its full-year outlook of a net profit of above 16 billion crowns.
($1 = 6.8202 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
* Says Osamu Suematsu will retire from chairman, effective June 29