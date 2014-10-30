* Danske Bank raises 2014 outlook after strong Q3

* Aims for dividends at 40 pct of net profit in 2015

* CEO says profit jump based on improvement throughout bank (Adds details, CEO and analyst comments)

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 Danske Bank is aiming to pay out 40 percent of net profit in dividends next year after its earnings almost doubled in the third quarter due to flat costs, lower bad loan charges and a rise in fee income.

Denmark's largest bank by market capitalisation has had to cut staff and branches to recover from the financial crisis, when it was hit hard by its exposure to Ireland, the sluggish Danish economy and a collapse in the country' housing market.

Its results have been rebounding and in July the bank raised its 2014 net profit forecast and raised it again on Thursday.

"We have become much more efficient and maintained a low level of impairments," Chief Executive Thomas Borgen told Reuters.

The bank stopped paying dividends from 2008 to 2010 because the Danish government provided a guarantee for all deposits and other unsecured obligations of banks. In return for this, the bank was not allowed to pay dividends.

Danske paid its first dividend since 2007 last year, spending 28 percent of its net profits. Now Borgen said the goal was to pay out 40 percent "It is our ambition to reach that next year," he said.

Loan impairment charges amounted to 668 million crowns in the quarter, in line with expectations of 671 million crowns and well below the 959 million crowns in the same quarter last year.

"It's actually a positive surprise after the AQR (asset quality review) announcement on Sunday," Nordea analyst Christian Hede wrote in a note to clients, referring to the results of a health check on Europe's banks.

Danske said on Sunday it would book an additional 700 million crowns in loan impairments in the fourth quarter after a stress-test by the Danish Financial Services Authority conducted alongside the European-wide checks.

The four Danish banks all passed both stress tests. Danske had a common equity tier 1 ratio - which measures financial strength - of 11.7 percent, well above the 5.5 percent failure level. Jyske Bank had 13.6 percent, Sydbank had 12.9 percent and Nykredit had 10.9 percent.

LOW GROWTH

Borgen said the current rates of impairment charges were very low but how Europe's economy recovers would dictate these rates.

The Nordic region has escaped the deep recession suffered by parts of southern Europe, but its export-driven economies have been hampered by stalled growth in Germany. Finland is also weighed down by Europe's standoff with Russia.

The region's banks are also contending with interest rates that are close to, at, or below zero, while analysts have warned that Sweden risks deflation.

"Like many financial institutions, we are challenged by low growth, very low interest rates and low demand for our lending products," Borgen said.

Shares in the company were down 0.4 percent by 1207 GMT, against a 0.1 percent fall in the Copenhagen stock exchange's main index.

Danske Bank's shares have outperformed Nordic peers, rising 30 percent this year, compared with a 12 percent rise for Norway's DNB.

Svenska Handelsbanken and SEB are up around eight percent for the year while Nordea , by far the region's largest bank by market capitalisation, and Swedbank SWEDa-ST both are up around six percent.

With a market capitalisation of $25 billion, Danske is now the sixth largest in the region but is not far behind Swedish rival SEB on $26.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Danske, the last big Nordic bank to report third-quarter results, made pretax profit of 4.5 billion Danish crowns ($762 million), above a mean forecast of 4.24 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared to 2.3 billion in the same period a year ago.

It now expects to earn net profit of between 11.5 billion and 13.5 billion crowns in 2014 against a previous outlook of between 10 billion and 13 billion crowns.

Danske said it would publish new long-term financial targets together with its full-year report on Feb. 3 next year.

(1 US dollar = 5.9090 Danish crown) (Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)