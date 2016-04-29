COPENHAGEN, April 28 Denmark's biggest lender,
Danske Bank, reported much better-than-expected
first-quarter results on Friday, outperforming its Nordic rivals
as it weathered negative interest rates by snatching market
share and cutting costs.
The results sent the bank's shares up more than 4 percent as
it easily beat analysts' forecasts for both net profit and
trading income, even though turmoil in financial markets helped
trading income fall by nearly half from last year.
Danske's relative resilience in the face of negative
interest rates, low oil prices and widespread market turmoil
stands in contrast to most banks in Europe. While the STOXX Euro
600 Bank Index is down around 15 percent this year,
Danske Bank shares have shed just 1.3 percent.
Denmark and Sweden have introduced negative interest rates
to spur their economies and inflation, making it more difficult
for banks to make a profit. Danske Bank's first-quarter net
profit of 4.9 billion Danish crowns ($749 million), however, was
virtually flat compared to last year and well above analysts'
forecasts for 4.3 billion crowns.
That contrasted with Swedish banks Nordea and SEB
which both reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter
operating profits on Wednesday.
"Danske Bank stands as the clear winner," said Nykredit
Markets' chief analyst Ricky Steen Rasmussen.
The bank's share price jumped 4.3 percent, one of the top
five gainers on Europe's Stoxx 600 index.
Danske's market value is now on a par with several of the
region's big lenders including Deutsche Bank and
Standard Chartered, and above Italy's largest lender
UniCredit.
The Danish bank said lending growth of 2 percent from a year
earlier and lower funding costs enabled it to offset pressure on
margins in the first quarter, but did not elaborate.
It increased lending in Denmark, Finland and Norway and said
it had cut costs.
"We've worked hard towards becoming simpler and taking away
bureaucracy," Chief Executive Thomas Borgen told Reuters in a
phone interview.
He also warned of the risks of negative interest rates.
"Negative rates can always create asset bubbles", he said,
adding that the housing market in some areas such as Stockholm
"looks slightly inflated."
As volatile financial markets early this year hit banks,
Danske's trading income slumped 47 percent in the first quarter
to 1.6 billion crowns, but beat forecasts for 1.4 billion
crowns.
The bank's results were also bolstered by the sale of its
historic head office buildings in the centre of Copenhagen to
Britain's Standard Life for 1.4 billion Danish crowns
($214 million).
($1 = 6.5395 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Susan Fenton)