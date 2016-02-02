COPENHAGEN Feb 2 Danske Bank
reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter pretax profit that beat
forecasts thanks to higher trading income, and said it would
launch a share buy-back programme.
Denmark's largest lender by market capitalisation said
pretax profit swung into a profit before tax of 866 million
Danish crowns ($126.5 million) after lower goodwill impairments
than a year earlier where it reported a loss of 5.3 billion
crowns.
Analysts had expected a pretax profit of 615 million crowns.
Danske Bank said it would pay out a dividend of 8.0 Danish
crowns per share, lower than the 9.01 crowns per share expected
by analysts, and would launch a 9 billion crown share buy-back
programme.
($1 = 6.8446 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)