BRIEF-Sofina says to sell its 5 pct stake in Eurazeo
* Sofina says announces the launch of the sale of 3.5m shares of eurazeo, representing approximately 5 percent of the share capital
COPENHAGEN May 1 Danske Bank reported first-quarter pretax profit above forecast on Thursday and raised its full-year profit guidance thanks to cost cuts and lower writedowns on loans.
Denmark's largest lender said that pretax profit rose 64 percent to 3.63 billion Danish crowns ($674.3 million), beating a forecast of 3.5 billion crowns.
The group now expects 2014 net profit to be at the higher end of a previously communicated range of 9-12 billion crowns. ($1 = 5.3831 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Goodman)
* Says that its unit, Makrum Development Sp.z o.o., plans to buy no more than 1,854,000 shares of Projprzem SA for 10.80 zlotys ($2.73) per share; to buy at least 723,000 shares