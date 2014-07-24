Hong Kong stocks rebound on strong resources; China sluggish on debt woes
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
COPENHAGEN, July 24 Danske Bank increased its 2014 net profit forecast on Thursday after posting its best quarterly result since the start of the global financial crisis in 2008.
Denmark's largest lender said it now expected to earn between earn 10 to 13 billion Danish crowns ($1.8-2.3 billion) in 2014. It had previously said it expected to have net earnings of close to 12 billion crowns.
($1 = 5.5460 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Teis Hansen, editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
DUBAI, Jan 24 Ooredoo Oman announced Tuesday its Chief Commercial Officer Ian Dench had been appointed Chief Executive Officer.
* Says to acquire stakes in five firms for a combined 9.1 billion yuan ($1.33 billion) via share issue