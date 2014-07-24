COPENHAGEN, July 24 Danske Bank increased its 2014 net profit forecast on Thursday after posting its best quarterly result since the start of the global financial crisis in 2008.

Denmark's largest lender said it now expected to earn between earn 10 to 13 billion Danish crowns ($1.8-2.3 billion) in 2014. It had previously said it expected to have net earnings of close to 12 billion crowns.

($1 = 5.5460 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Teis Hansen, editing by Sabina Zawadzki)