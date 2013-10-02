LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - Danske Bank has managed to retire over
90% of a Tier 2 bond that had lost almost all of its equity
content following an unexpected rating methodology U-turn from
S&P in July.
Denmark's biggest financial institution offered investors a
purchase price of 101.5 - a one-point premium versus mid-market
secondary levels - to buy back the remainder of its USD1bn
25-year non-call five Tier 2 transaction that priced in
September last year.
The liability management exercise followed the issuance of a
new EUR1bn 10-year non-call five Tier 2 bond last week to
replace the old ineffective notes.
The 90.9% take-up, announced on Wednesday, was slightly
under the 95% one market observer had predicted, but surpassed
forecasts by dealer managers Barclays, Credit Suisse, Danske
Bank, HSBC, and Societe Generale.
"This was a very strong result for an LM exercise but in
this business you are always battling against where the bonds
have been placed, and in this case there were some Asian private
banks and domestic Nordic holders that made things a bit more
challenging," said a banker.
Some accounts were believed to be holding onto the bonds
until their expected call in November to benefit for as long as
possible from the 7.125% coupon.
The results, however, show that the majority of investors
took part, even though there were grumblings about a low
concession to secondary levels, and over Danske having replaced
the bond with a new Tier 2 issue that offered a mere 3.875%
coupon.
"There were definitely some investors that were unhappy with
the new deal pricing at such a low level, but it's market value
at the moment," the banker added.
Danske issued the old notes for the specific purpose of
improving its RAC ratio. In July, however, S&P published its
revised bank hybrid rating methodology. That has resulted in the
notes' equity content being reclassified from intermediate to
minimal, implying in turn that the bond would no longer be
included in the bank's RAC ratio.
Danske said in July that the terms of the notes gave it the
right to insert a call option at par following a change in S&P's
capital recognition.
Investors that decided to pass on the any-and-all tender
will now have their bonds called at par on or around November
18, some 1.5 points lower than the LM offer.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and
Julian Baker)