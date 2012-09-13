COPENHAGEN, Sept 13 Denmark's biggest financial
institution Danske Bank said on Thursday it would
issue tier two capital in the form of a $1 billion bond loan to
strengthen its capital.
The bank said in a statement the 25-year bond would be
issued with an annual coupon of 7.125 percent in effect until
Sept. 21, 2017, and the coupon would be reset every five years.
The bond would be issued at par, it said.
"The bond loan represents a step in the bank's ongoing
adjustment of its capital structure to the future European
capital requirements for banks," Danske Bank said.
"It is structured to comply with the expected criteria for
tier 2 capital," it said.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)