COPENHAGEN Nov 30 Swedish activist fund Cevian, which recently bought a 5.02 percent stake in Danske Bank, wants the bank's chairman, Maersk Line chief Eivind Kolding, to be the new chief executive, daily Borsen said on Wednesday.

The newspaper said it had found out about Cevian's preference for Kolding to become CEO after learning about the investment fund's secret strategy for Danske.

Danske Bank is looking for a new CEO to replace Peter Straarup who is approaching retirement.

"There is no doubt that it would be well received by the market if the next director of Danske Bank is Eivind Kolding," a source from a fund with shares in Danske Bank told the paper.

Kolding, age 52, has been chief executive of Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk, since 2006. He became chairman of Danske Bank in March this year.

A.P. Moller-Maersk and a Moller family fund jointly own 22.76 percent of Denmark's biggest financial institution.

Cevian also wants a seat on the Danske Bank board and will push for cost reductions and handsome dividends in the future, but does not want any major sell-off of activities, Borsen said.

Cevian expects to hold its stake in Danske bank for a period of three years, Borsen said.

Cevian was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this month, Borsen posted an article suggesting Swedbank Chief Executive Michael Wolf was a candidate for the chief executive job at Danske Bank, information which Wolf rejected. (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)