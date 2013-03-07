STOCKHOLM, March 7 Activist fund Cevian Capital
has raised its stake in Danske Bank to just over 9
percent, Cevian managing partner Lars Forberg said on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Realdania announced it was selling 52
million shares in Danske Bank, representing around 5 percent of
share capital in the bank.
"We raised our stake when Realdania sold shares, and now own
just above 9 percent in Danske Bank," Forberg told Reuters.
He declined to give any more comments about Cevian's plans
for Danske Bank and why it increased its stake. As of late
February, Cevian held 5.1 percent in Danske Bank.
