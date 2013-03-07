STOCKHOLM, March 7 Activist fund Cevian Capital has raised its stake in Danske Bank to just over 9 percent, Cevian managing partner Lars Forberg said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Realdania announced it was selling 52 million shares in Danske Bank, representing around 5 percent of share capital in the bank.

"We raised our stake when Realdania sold shares, and now own just above 9 percent in Danske Bank," Forberg told Reuters.

He declined to give any more comments about Cevian's plans for Danske Bank and why it increased its stake. As of late February, Cevian held 5.1 percent in Danske Bank. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Patrick Lannin)