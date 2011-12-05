* Straarup says crisis could be worse than imagined

By Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Dec 5 The head of Danske Bank , Denmark's biggest financial institution, warned on Monday the economic crisis could worsen significantly and that the country's banks faced a decade of cost cutting.

"The situation for the banks, for the markets, for the economies, yes, in some cases for the states, is critical," Peter Straarup said in his last speech as chairman of the Danish Bankers' Association.

Economic prospects have grown darker since the third quarter and Straarup said his major fear was a significant reduction in credit that would cause a real recession.

"In the longer term, I think the sector is entering a period of cost reductions which will run for the next decade," Straarup told Reuters on the sidelines of the association's annual meeting.

"I believe there will be a reduced number of banks," the Danske Bank CEO said.

He said the health of banks was intimately related to macro economic conditions, which could turn much weaker.

"There is a risk that the crisis could become a lot worse than we have ever been able to imagine," Straarup said.

DANSKE JOB CUTS

Last month, Danske Bank said it would cut costs by 10 percent and axe 2,000 jobs after quarterly profit was wiped out, making it the latest Nordic lender to confront slowing revenue growth and higher funding costs.

"What is being done now...at Danske Bank, we believe is enough. But I think there will be continued pressure on costs," Straarup told Reuters.

Straarup said his biggest fear was of a deeper freeze in the credit market.

International funding markets remain closed for all but a handful of Denmark's biggest banks after the country saw 10 small banks fall into state hands.

"What I fear the most is that the current credit crisis will lead to significant implementation of regulation for the banks...and that will lead to a significant halt in the credit available and thereby to a recession -- a real recession," Straarup told Reuters.

"They (credit markets) are not completely frozen at this point, but for longer-term funding they are quite frozen," he said.

SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY

Danske Bank, which is due to repay about 30 billion Danish crowns ($5.42 billion) of state-guaranteed loans next May and June, has sufficient liquidity to repay what is due.

"We have liquidity reserves which can run for over a year...the bank's liquidity control and liquidity reservoir at this point take into account that we will be paying back the state-guaranteed loans," he said.

Straarup took a swipe at the European Commission's proposal for a Europe-wide financial transactions tax, which he called "completely meaningless" and "unwise".

Danske Bank shares rose 2.23 percent by 1524 GMT, underperforming the Nordic banking sector index, which was up 3.1 percent, but outpacing the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index, which was up 0.8 percent. ($1 = 5.5355 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)