COPENHAGEN Feb 7 Denmark's public prosecutor
for serious economic and international crime is investigating
Danske Bank over alleged price manipulation, the
bank said on Friday.
In its statement Danske Bank said it was investigating four
employees from the banking operation and Danske's Realkredit
Danmark mortgage unit over alleged violation of internal rules
and price manipulation.
When the bank found out it told the Danish Financial
Supervisory Authority, which handed the case over to the public
prosecutor, the bank said.
"We consider the matter to be very serious and are
cooperating fully with the authorities," Chief Executive Thomas
Borgen said in Friday's announcement.
The bank did not name the four Danske employees and their
two superiors, who it said have been suspended. The bank said it
had found no evidence that other staff were involved in the
transactions being investigated.
One of the allegations covers transactions in February and
March 2009 involving the mortgage bonds CIBOR Extra-CIBOR38.
The public prosecutor's office confirmed it had launched an
inquiry, saying one of the transactions had changed the price of
the bond to an artificial level.
Police later said the bank could face fines if the price
manipulation allegations were found to be true. A Danske
spokesman said the bank would not comment beyond its statement
for now.
($1 = 5.4871 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, additional reporting by Stine
Jacobsen and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Jon Boyle)