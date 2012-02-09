BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management approves plan for non-public issuance of offshore preference shares
* considered and approved plan for non-public issuance of offshore preference shares
COPENHAGEN Feb 9 Danske Bank said on Thursday that it would issue senior debt when markets are attractive.
"Currently, funding markets have seen a certain improvement," Chief Executive Peter Straarup said at a press briefing after the bank reported fourth-quarter results below consensus estimates.
"When we estimate that markets are attractive, Danske Bank will also take the opportunity to issue senior debt," Straarup said.
The bank has currently covered about half of its funding plan for 2012, Straarup said.
* Singapore Life has been approved as a fully licensed direct life insurer by Monetary Authority of Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: