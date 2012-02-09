COPENHAGEN Feb 9 Danske Bank said on Thursday that it would issue senior debt when markets are attractive.

"Currently, funding markets have seen a certain improvement," Chief Executive Peter Straarup said at a press briefing after the bank reported fourth-quarter results below consensus estimates.

"When we estimate that markets are attractive, Danske Bank will also take the opportunity to issue senior debt," Straarup said.

The bank has currently covered about half of its funding plan for 2012, Straarup said.

