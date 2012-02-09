COPENHAGEN, Feb 9 Danske Bank, three months to end-December (million Danish crowns unless otherwise stated): Q4 2011 Q4 2010 Forecast* Net interest income 6,182 6,069 6,161 Loan impairment charges 4,789 2,982 3,546 Pretax profit 615 1,448 1,029 * Forecasts are mean estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)