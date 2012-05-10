COPENHAGEN May 10 Denmark's Danske Bank on Thursday said it had no current plans to sell its National Irish Bank unit in spite of seeing some tough years ahead.

"Overall, we do see signs in the Irish economy that are positive," Chief Executive Eivind Kolding said in a webcast conference call on Danske Bank's first-quarter results.

"But we have a couple of tough years still ahead," Kolding said.

Earlier on Thursday, Danske reported higher first-quarter profits despite increased loan impairments and announced a plan to hive off $6 billion of bad loans at its troubled Irish unit

"I think its important to stress that what we do now is just to separate organisationally the bad loans," Kolding said.

"We have no plans of selling it," he said.

The plan is part of a reorganisation aimed at drawing a line under the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis and generating cost savings to help revive earnings. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)