COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Denmark's biggest financial institution Danske Bank on Tuesday said it would raise about 7 billion Danish crowns ($1.21 billion) in new equity in a bid to improve its ratings and strengthen its position relative to Nordic peers.

Reporting results for the third quarter slightly above forecasts, the group said it would target a total capital ratio of 17 percent and a core tier 1 capital ratio in excess of 13 percent by the end of 2013.

Third quarter pretax profits rose to 2.22 billion Danish crowns, exceeding an average 2.15 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank's loan losses were steady at 2.88 billion crowns, slightly better than an average 3.0 billion forecast in the poll.

($1 = 5.7803 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)