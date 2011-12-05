COPENHAGEN Dec 5 The chief executive of Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest financial institution, said on Monday the economic crisis could become a lot worse than ever imagined.

"There is a risk that the crisis could become a lot worse than we have ever been able to imagine," Peter Straarup, who is also head of the Danish Bankers' Association, said at that group's annual meeting on Monday.

"The situation for the banks, for the markets, for the economies, yes, in some cases for the states, is critical."