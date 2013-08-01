COPENHAGEN Aug 1 Denmark's biggest financial
institution, Danske Bank, trimmed its 2013 outlook
on Friday though second-quarter pretax profits beat expectations
on the back of a sharp drop in loan impairments.
Pretax profit for the quarter rose to 2.68 billion Danish
crowns ($477 million) from a year-ago 2.50 billion, beating an
average 2.36 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Despite the better-than-expected earnings, the bank trimmed
its 2013 outlook for net profit to a range of 6.5 billion to 9.0
billion crowns from a previous guidance for 7.5 billion to 10.0
billion.
($1 = 5.6145 Danish crowns)