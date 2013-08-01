COPENHAGEN Aug 1 Denmark's biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, trimmed its 2013 outlook on Friday though second-quarter pretax profits beat expectations on the back of a sharp drop in loan impairments.

Pretax profit for the quarter rose to 2.68 billion Danish crowns ($477 million) from a year-ago 2.50 billion, beating an average 2.36 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Despite the better-than-expected earnings, the bank trimmed its 2013 outlook for net profit to a range of 6.5 billion to 9.0 billion crowns from a previous guidance for 7.5 billion to 10.0 billion. ($1 = 5.6145 Danish crowns)