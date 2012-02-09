COPENHAGEN Feb 9 Denmark's Danske Bank warned on Thursday that earnings would remain low this year and loan writedowns would stay high after fourth-quarter results fell below forecasts and loan impairments spiked.

The Nordic region's second-biggest lender said it would not propose to pay a dividend for 2011.

Fourth-quarter pretax profits fell to 615 million Danish crowns ($109.67 million) from 1.45 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The result lagged an average 1.03 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 5.6077 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)