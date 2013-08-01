COPENHAGEN Aug 1 Danske Bank,
Denmark's biggest financial group, hopes it will be able to pay
a dividend for 2013 but plans to start share buybacks could be
delayed by capital regulations, the bank's chief executive said
on Wednesday.
Danske Bank's dividend plans for 2013 were thrown into doubt
following a demand from the country's financial regulator to use
tougher measures to calculate risk in its corporate loan book.
"As it looks now I hope we will pay out a dividend," CEO
Eivind Kolding told Reuters.
Asked about capital needs resulting from the regulator's
demands, Kolding said: "In itself it does not mean we have to do
anything. But at the end of the day it means that where we maybe
could have started share buybacks in 2015, it will probably be
postponed one year, all else equal".
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, writing by Mia Shanley)