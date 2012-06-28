BRIEF-Gemdale's executives to cut stake in the company
* Says executives plan to unload up to 3.29 million shares in the company within six months
DUBLIN, June 28 Denmark's Danske Bank is to close 27 of 28 branches of its troubled National Irish Bank unit as it bids to draw a line under the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis.
Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest financial institution, bought National Irish Bank in 2004 for 10.4 billion Danish crowns ($1.74 billion) and began to suffer huge losses when the Irish property bubble burst in 2008.
It has booked impairment charges of over 16 billion Danish crowns ($2.7 billion) in the last three years and expects to see further impairments in Ireland of 5-7 billion Danish crowns by the end of 2014.
The bank said it expected to cut 100 jobs and would serve customers through a single "Personal Banking Centre."
Danske in May said it would hive off $6 billion of bad loans at the Irish unit as part of its reorganisation.
