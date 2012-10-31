* Final subscription price is 93 DKK
* 10.3 percent discount to Monday's close
* Danske hopes for ratings boost, lower funding costs
* Shares down 3.9 pct vs steady European market
By Mia Shanley
COPENHAGEN, Oct 31 Danske Bank,
Denmark's biggest lender, has bolstered its finances with a
7.15-billion-Danish crown ($1.2 billion) share sale aimed at
bringing its borrowing costs down into line with Nordic peers.
The sale of new shares was priced at 93 crowns apiece, a
more than 10 percent discount to the closing price of 103.70
crowns on Monday before the offering was announced.
Danske said the sale, completed within 24 hours, was
oversubscribed. At 1415 GMT, its shares were down 3.9 percent at
90.3 crowns, within a steady European blue-chip index.
Denmark is the weak point of the Nordic region, on the edge
of recession, with its banks stung by debts from a burst
property bubble and writedowns on loans to struggling farmers.
Danske, which has also been hit by its exposure to
bailed-out Ireland, had its credit ratings cut as recently as
May.
The bank said on Wednesday it hoped the fresh injection of
capital would improve its credit ratings and bring funding costs
down to levels more in line with Swedish rivals.
"In a longer perspective, this should be quite positive for
Danske, to have this in place. The ratings discussions in the
quarters to come will be easier with 7 billion on the books,"
said Sydbank analyst Bjorn Schwarz.
In May, ratings agency Moody's slashed the bank's long-term
rating to Baa1. Standard & Poor's cut its rating to A-/A-2.
TURNAROUND PLAN
Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Matti Ahokas said the
discount probably reflected surprise among investors, though it
was not as steep as he had feared.
"It was a fairly low discount, so the price they actually
got was good," he said.
Last year Danske raised 20 billion crowns from a rights
issue in which it sold shares at a 29 percent discount.
Danske appointed a new chief executive earlier this year and
on Tuesday announced a plan to cut a further 1,000 jobs and to
triple its return on equity by 2015.
Danske said the new shares represented around 8.3 percent of
its registered share capital before the offering and would
account for about 7.6 percent after the capital increase.
On Tuesday, Danske said that the share offering, run by
Danske and Morgan Stanley, would be made as a private placement
to institutional investors.
Its biggest shareholders, AP Moller Maersk Group
and a Moller Foundation, Realdania and Cevian
Capital, planned to subscribe to the offering, taking up a
number of shares in proportion to the stakes they already held.
No details about the participants in the share issue were
provided on Wednesday.
($1 = 5.7480 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by
Jason Neely and Mark Potter)