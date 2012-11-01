COPENHAGEN Nov 1 Danske Bank's
capital raising would improve the bank's access to unsecured
funding and shield it from a possible deterioration of its loan
book, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said.
Denmark's biggest lender bolstered its finances on Wednesday
with a 7.15 billion Danish crown ($1.2 billion) share sale aimed
at bringing down its borrowing costs.
The bank hopes the capital will lead to an improvement in
its credit ratings as it strives to close the gap with its
Swedish peers.
"We expect that improving the bank's capital cushion will
further improve Danske Bank's access to senior unsecured
creditors following intermittently poor access to such funding
by Danish banks during the financial crisis," Moody's said on
Thursday.
In May, Moody's cut the bank's long-term rating to Baa1.
That is some four notches below Nordea - the Nordic
region's biggest bank - and Handelsbanken, which both
have Aa3 ratings.
On Thursday, Moody's said Danske's share issue was credit
positive and would help protect the bank if loan impairments in
the country's struggling real estate and agriculture sectors
increased.
Denmark is the weak point of the Nordic region, with its
economy on the edge of recession and a burst property bubble
weighing heavily on consumer sentiment.
Danske has also been hit by its exposure to bailed-out
Ireland, where its operations have been loss-making since 2008.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Erica Billingham)