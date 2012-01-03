COPENHAGEN Jan 3 Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday it was
sticking to a strategy of being a long-term investor in Danske
Bank after a newspaper said it was considering
selling its one fifth stake.
"We specified and consolidated our strategy for the group as
recently as this summer, and it is clear that we maintain our
long-term ownership in Danske Bank," a Maersk spokesman said in
an email to Reuters.
The daily Jyllands-Posten said on Tuesday that consultancy
McKinsey had found it would be advantageous for A.P.
Moller-Maersk to sell its stake in Danske Bank and said that
study had been positively received by Maersk's management.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)