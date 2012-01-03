COPENHAGEN Jan 3 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday it was sticking to a strategy of being a long-term investor in Danske Bank after a newspaper said it was considering selling its one fifth stake.

"We specified and consolidated our strategy for the group as recently as this summer, and it is clear that we maintain our long-term ownership in Danske Bank," a Maersk spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

The daily Jyllands-Posten said on Tuesday that consultancy McKinsey had found it would be advantageous for A.P. Moller-Maersk to sell its stake in Danske Bank and said that study had been positively received by Maersk's management. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)