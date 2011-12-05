COPENHAGEN Dec 5 The head of Danske Bank , Denmark's biggest financial institution, said on Monday the economic crisis could become much worse than imagined and Danish banks face a decade of cost cutting.

Economic prospects have grown bleaker after the third quarter, and Danske Chief Executive Peter Straarup said his biggest fear was that the crisis would lead to a significant reduction in available credit.

"In the longer term, I think the sector is entering a period of cost reductions which will run for the next decade," Straarup told Reuters on the sidelines of the Danish Bankers' Association's annual meeting.

"There is a risk that the crisis could become a lot worse than we have ever been able to imagine," Straarup said earlier in his speech to the association. (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen)