COPENHAGEN Dec 6 Danske Bank said on Tuesday it would raise its lending rates by up to 0.5 percentage point due to high funding and capital costs and a worsening risk picture for the Danish and European economies.

Denmark's biggest financial institution said the rate increases for private and business clients would take effect on Feb. 3.

"Unfortunately, we see that the economic health status has deteriorated," ead of the bank's Danish activities, Tonny Thierry Andersen, said in a statement.

"This means that we have to adjust our interest rates to ensure that they match our lending risk," Andersen said. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)