* Q1 pretax profit 2.22 bln crowns vs 2.41 bln forecast
* Total Q1 loan impairments nearly halved
* Keeps 2013 outlook unchanged
* Shares down 3.2 pct
(Recasts, adds CEO comment, shares)
By Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, May 2 Danske Bank
intends to sell a large part of its troubled Irish loan book by
end of next year to cut loan losses after first-quarter profit
missed forecasts.
Danish banks have been stung by bad debts from writedowns on
loans to struggling farmers and a burst property bubble, a
phenomenon the country's Nordic rivals have so far escaped.
Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest financial institution, nearly
halved first-quarter loan impairments to their lowest level
since 2008, but weak interest and trading income kept profit
below expectations.
The bank has raised capital and laid off staff to turn
around the business, but Chief Executive Eivind Kolding said on
Thursday that it would reduce the Irish loan book further and
look at more options to cut costs and increase earnings.
The bank said in May last year that it would hive off 35
billion Danish crowns ($6.2 billion) of loans at National Irish
Bank and wind them up.
"The aim is that the portfolio (of non-core property loans
in Ireland) will be significantly reduced by end-2014," Kolding
said on Thursday.
"We see increasing interest in taking over properties and
struggling engagements, so we are pretty confident that we will
see a significant reduction."
The bank's total Irish loan book currently stands at about
66 billion crowns.
Danske reported first-quarter pretax profit up 38 percent to
2.2 billion crowns, against an average forecast of 2.41 billion
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Total loan impairments dropped to 2.01 billion crowns in the
quarter, from 3.93 billion a year earlier, but net interest
income fell 3.5 percent and net trading income was halved.
Shares in the bank were down 3.2 percent at 105.50 Danish
crowns by 1042 GMT, against a flat Copenhagen stock exchange
benchmark index.
Danske's results lagged behind those of its Nordic rivals
over the past week.
Sweden's Nordea and Handelsbanken last
week said that smaller loan losses helped profit to top
forecasts, while Norway's largest bank, DNB, forecast
stronger lending income after reporting better than expected
profit.
Though Danish rival Sydbank reported a fall in
first-quarter pretax profit, second-biggest lender Jyske Bank
posted a surprise rise in pretax earnings.
Danske Bank kept its outlook for 2013 net profit unchanged
at between 7.5 billion and 10 billion crowns, equivalent to a
return on equity of 5.5 percent to 7 percent.
($1 = 5.6513 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David
Goodman)