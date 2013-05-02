COPENHAGEN May 2 Denmark's biggest financial
institution, Danske Bank, on Thursday kept its 2013
outlook unchanged after first quarter pretax profits rose 38
percent on the back of a drop in loan impairments.
Pretax profit for the quarter rose to 2.22 billion Danish
crowns ($392.83 million), below an average 2.41 billion forecast
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It kept to its 2013 outlook given in February for net profit
in a range of 7.5 billion to 10.0 billion Danish crowns,
corresponding to a return on equity of 5.5 percent to 7.0
percent after tax.
($1 = 5.6513 Danish crowns)
