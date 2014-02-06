(Corrects currency conversion in first paragraph)

COPENHAGEN Feb 6 Danske Bank on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter pretax profit of 2.86 billion Danish crowns ($519 million), up from 2.26 billion a year earlier, but missing an average forecast of 2.92 billion in a Reuters poll.

Loan impairment charges fell to 845 million crowns in the quarter from 1.42 billion a year earlier, and lower than the 1.09 billion expected in the poll.

The bank, Denmark's largest, said it expected net profit of between 9 and 12 billion crowns in 2014.

It said the board would recommend a dividend of 2.00 Danish crowns per share, which would be the first dividend since the 2007 payout. ($1 = 5.5143 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter and Tom Pfeiffer)