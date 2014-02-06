(Corrects currency conversion in first paragraph)
COPENHAGEN Feb 6 Danske Bank on
Thursday reported a fourth-quarter pretax profit of 2.86 billion
Danish crowns ($519 million), up from 2.26 billion a year
earlier, but missing an average forecast of 2.92 billion in a
Reuters poll.
Loan impairment charges fell to 845 million crowns in the
quarter from 1.42 billion a year earlier, and lower than the
1.09 billion expected in the poll.
The bank, Denmark's largest, said it expected net profit of
between 9 and 12 billion crowns in 2014.
It said the board would recommend a dividend of 2.00 Danish
crowns per share, which would be the first dividend since the
2007 payout.
($1 = 5.5143 Danish crowns)
