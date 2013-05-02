COPENHAGEN May 2 Denmark's biggest financial
institution, Danske Bank, said it expects to sell a
large portion of its non-core loan book in Ireland this year and
next.
"The aim is that the portfolio (of non-core property loans
in Ireland) will be significantly reduced by end 2014," Chief
Executive Eivind Kolding said after the bank kept its 2013
outlook unchanged. It reported a lower-than-expected first
quarter pretax profit.
Danske Bank announced in May last year it would hive off 35
billion crowns of loans at its National Irish Bank and wind them
up.
($1 = 5.6513 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Erica Billingham)