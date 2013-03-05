LONDON, March 5 Danish philanthropic association Realdania said on Tuesday it was selling about 52 million shares in Danske Bank, representing about half its stake and worth $1 billion at the current market price.

Realdania has a 10.07 percent stake in Danske, and the sale of half that at Danske's current share price of 111.3 crowns would be worth around 5,787.6 million crowns ($1 billion).

"The sale of shares and the expected reinvestment in other assets is intended to achieve a more balanced investment portfolio to support future philanthropic projects," Realdania said in a statement.

Order books on the offering, on which J.P. Morgan and Citi are acting as bookrunners, are expected to close on Wednesday. ($1 = 5.7235 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Steve Slater)