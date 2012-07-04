EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
COPENHAGEN, July 4 Denmark's biggest financial group, Danske Bank, has appointed Royal Bank of Scotland's Robert Endersby to be its chief risk officer and head of group credit from Oct. 1, Danske said on Wednesday.
Endersby, 52, has more than 25 years of experience with major UK and European banks, most recently as chief operating officer at Royal Bank of Scotland's group credit risk unit, Danske Bank said in a statement.
Endersby will head Group Credit, Pricing and Risk, a new unit formed when the group was reorganised on June 1 and he will also become a member of the executive board, Danske Bank said.
He will succeed Per Skovhus who resigned in November and left his position as head of credit on July 1. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has