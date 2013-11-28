BRIEF-HyAS&Co. completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on April 13
COPENHAGEN Nov 28 Danske Bank, Denmark's largest bank, said on Thursday:
* Has entered into agreements to issue Tier 2 capital in the form of five bond issues in Danish, Swedish and Norwegian crowns
* The total value of the issues is 5.55 billion Danish crowns ($1.01 billion)
* The bond issues have different maturities of between 10 and 12 years
* Danske Bank has the option to prepay the bonds at par five years prior to their final maturities
* The bond issues form part of the bank's ongoing adjustment of its capital structure to future capital requirements for European banks Further company coverage: ($1 = 5.4947 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen)
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.