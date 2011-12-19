COPENHAGEN Dec 19 Denmark's Danske Bank said on Monday it had appointed its chairman of the board, Eivind Kolding, to be its new chief executive and succeed retiring Peter Straarup.

Kolding, age 52, is chief executive of container shipping company Maersk Line, part of the A.P. Moller-Maersk group which is Danske's biggest shareholder.

He will take over as CEO on Feb. 15, Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest banking group, said in a statement.

Kolding joined the Danske Bank board of directors in 2001 and became chairman in March this year. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)