COPENHAGEN Jan 18 Danske Bank is to
introduce pay-as-you-bank charges for customers to help to
bolster profits, including flat fees for those with basic
accounts.
Denmark's biggest bank has been stung by bad debts from a
burst property bubble and writedowns on loans to struggling
farmers. It has raised capital and laid off staff in an effort
to turn its business around.
Tonny Thiery Andersen, head of retail banking - Danske
Bank's biggest division - said on Friday it would start charging
customers based on the size of their dealings with the bank and
introduce flat fees for all clients with basic accounts. This
system would replace the bank's system of transaction charges.
"That will increase both customer satisfaction and
profitability going forward," Andersen told Reuters. He said 40
percent of the bank's customers had been "unprofitable" for the
bank.
Questions have been raised in local media about whether it
is fair for customers if banks charge for basic accounts.
Andersen said he believed a flat fee offered clients more
clarity than transaction fees. He also said Danske Bank would
only be covering its basic costs to run the accounts.
The bank has been trying to rebuild customers' trust
following the financial crisis and last year launched a
rebranding programme called "New Standards."
Andersen said regaining the trust of its customers following
the crisis required time.
"It will take time before you see the (bank's) image and
customer satisfaction turn around," he said. "We have 2 million
customers - you don't fix this in one week."
Danske Bank aims to be one of the top three Nordic banks in
terms of return on equity but its single-digit profitability in
the third quarter leaves it far short Swedish and Norwegian
rivals, which all have produced double digit returns.
Danske Bank as recently as October raised 7.1 billion Danish
crowns ($1.2 billion) in a share issue and cut a further 1,000
jobs as it battles its way out of the crisis.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane
Merriman)