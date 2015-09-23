(Corrects wind down its business to scaled back its business in
second paragraph)
COPENHAGEN, Sept 23 Danske Bank has
agreed to sell its retail or personal customer business in
Lithuania and Latvia to Swedbank, in a move that
increases the lender's focus on the Nordic region.
Having been hit hard by a property market collapse in
Ireland, where it bought a bank before the 2007-2009 financial
crisis, and by the sluggish Danish economy, Danske has scaled
back its business in Ireland and partly withdrawn from the two
Baltic states.
The bank has retained its private banking customer business
in Lithuania, it said on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Thomas Borgen had signalled divestments were
on the horizon in February, when he said: "We have decided that
we are a Nordic universal bank. We have decided to grow in
Norway and Sweden."
Danske Bank, which gave no financial details on the
disposal, said it would focus on strengthening its business
banking operations in the Baltic region for local and Nordic
business customers.
Swedbank said the acquisition would affect around 120,000
private customers in Lithuania with approximately 525 million
euros of loans, and 7,000 private customers in Latvia with
approximately 116 millions euros ($129 million) of loans.
Danske Bank said the sale would not have any material effect
on its future earnings or on its guidance for full-year 2015.
The sale is expected to be completed in the first quarter of
2016.
($1 = 0.8987 euros)
