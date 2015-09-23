(Corrects wind down its business to scaled back its business in second paragraph)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 23 Danske Bank has agreed to sell its retail or personal customer business in Lithuania and Latvia to Swedbank, in a move that increases the lender's focus on the Nordic region.

Having been hit hard by a property market collapse in Ireland, where it bought a bank before the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and by the sluggish Danish economy, Danske has scaled back its business in Ireland and partly withdrawn from the two Baltic states.

The bank has retained its private banking customer business in Lithuania, it said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Thomas Borgen had signalled divestments were on the horizon in February, when he said: "We have decided that we are a Nordic universal bank. We have decided to grow in Norway and Sweden."

Danske Bank, which gave no financial details on the disposal, said it would focus on strengthening its business banking operations in the Baltic region for local and Nordic business customers.

Swedbank said the acquisition would affect around 120,000 private customers in Lithuania with approximately 525 million euros of loans, and 7,000 private customers in Latvia with approximately 116 millions euros ($129 million) of loans.

Danske Bank said the sale would not have any material effect on its future earnings or on its guidance for full-year 2015.

The sale is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2016.

($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and David Holmes)