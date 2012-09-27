* Danish banks seen drawing up to 50 bln DKK from c.bank

* Three-year facility to be offered on Friday

* Danske Bank says plans to draw 20 bln DKK (Adds details, quotes, background)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 Denmark's central bank could disburse up to 50 billion Danish crowns ($8.6 billion) when it offers a three-year lending facility on Friday to help boost banks' liquidity and get them off state aid.

Danske Bank, the country's biggest lender, said on Thursday it planned to draw 20 billion crowns from the facility, slightly more than the 15 billion it took when the central bank offered a similar facility in March.

"We expect the rest of the sector to take about 20 billion to 30 billion crowns," said Nykredit analyst Mads Thinggard.

Jyske Bank analyst Christian Hede said he expected the banks to grab up to 40 billion crowns.

The first lending facility was offered in March when banks drew a total of 18.9 billion crowns, far below the 200 billion forecast by analysts.

Danish banks are facing a 2013 deadline to pay back around 87 billion crowns of state-guaranteed loans which they took during the financial crisis that began in late 2008

The facility from the central bank would be used mainly to repay the state-guaranteed bonds which expire in 2013, analysts said, as opposed to providing a boost to their balance sheets.

"We do this to spread the funding and flexibility in our daily liquidity control," said Danske Bank's head of Group Treasury Steen Blaafalk.

Announcing the three-year credit facility in December, the Nationalbank said the rate of interest would be variable, reflecting the bank's seven-day monetary policy lending rate.

The loan carries an interest rate equal to the Nationalbank's main lending rate which is currently 0.20 percent, and will be provided against collateral specified by the central bank.

The facility also helps to address high funding costs, a particular problem for smaller Danish banks, which were frozen out of international markets last year as market turmoil escalated.

Denmark has taken 11 banks into state hands since the start of the financial crisis, as the sector has been hit by bad debts from a burst property bubble and rising writedowns on loans to struggling farmers.

Bank profits have taken a further beating after regulators tightened writedown rules in April.

Three days ago, Denmark's Vestjysk Bank sacked its chief executive after it had to write down a further 600 million Danish crowns ($103.93 million) to cover risky property and farm loans.

That deal was the second involving small Danish banks in a week.

The operation mirrors on a smaller scale the European Central Bank's second offering of three-year funding at the end of February when banks took 530 billion euros ($706.06 billion) of low-rate funds. ($1 = 5.8069 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell)