By Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Dec 19 Denmark's powerful Moller family moved to strengthen its grip on Danske Bank on Monday with the appointment of shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk executive Eivind Kolding as chief executive of the country's largest bank.

Danske, which is 22.7 percent owned by A.P. Moller-Maersk and a Moller family foundation, has come under pressure to revive its flagging share price from activist shareholders.

Cevian Capital and funds linked to U.S. billionaire Carl Icahn last month raised their combined stake in the bank to above 5 percent.

Shortly after, business daily Borsen said Cevian wanted Kolding to head Danske, which along with banks across Europe has struggled through the financial crisis that hit in 2008.

On Monday, eighty-three years after the Maersk group's founder A.P. Moller stepped in to become chairman of the bank and rescue it from a state loan, Danske appointed Kolding as CEO with the task of restoring its profitability.

Kolding, who became chairman of Danske Bank in March, will succeed CEO Peter Straarup on Feb. 15, when he retires. He will be replaced as head of container shipping arm Maersk Line by Soren Skou, currently head of Maersk's tankers business.

The bank also said it would propose that Maersk's chief financial officer, Trond Westlie, would be elected to the bank's board, securing Maersk representation.

Last month, Danske Bank said it would cut costs by 10 percent, axing 2,000 jobs in the process, after quarterly profit was wiped out by a drop in trading income, making it the latest Nordic lender to combat slowing revenue growth and higher funding costs.

In the third quarter, Danske Bank ended a run of 10 quarters of falling loan losses when impairments increased to 2.80 billion crowns from 2.75 billion in the previous quarter, due in part to soured Irish property loans.

Shares in Danske Bank have dropped by about 45 percent since the start of the year, hitting a year low of 61.2 crowns per share in September.

The stock rose 0.7 percent by 1527 GMT, underperforming the Nordic banking sector index, which was up 1.1 percent, and the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index, which was up 0.8 percent.

IRISH WOES

Danske bank board member Ole Andersen, who will take over as chairman from Kolding, told Reuters the bank's strategy was to regain a leading position in the Nordic region and improve profitability.

"The overall strategy is in place. The strategy is that Danske Bank must regain a leading position," Andersen told Reuters. "We must get the profitability of the bank back," he said.

Andersen said the bank's strategy did not include selling Danske's troubled Irish banking activities. Danske owns National Irish Bank in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Bank in Northern Ireland where high loan losses have dented results.

"No one in this bank thinks it has been a fantastic acquisition. There are no considerations at all regarding selling the banks," Andersen said. "We will do everything we can to get the best out of the situation we are in."

Kolding has a law degree from Copenhagen University and started his career at the A.P. Moller-Maersk group in 1989 as a lawyer. He has been the chief executive of Maersk Line since 2006 and joined the Danske board in 2001.

"The problem is that he (Kolding) is starting while the bank is facing a headwind. There are not many fruits hanging so low that he can come in and grab them," Nymann said.

An analyst at Nykredit Markets, Mads Thinggaard, said Kolding's challenge would be to turn around the bank and deal with the problems of high writedowns.

Straarup, aged 60, who has led Danske Bank since 1998, has been widely seen as one of the most powerful men in Denmark.

Towards the end of his tenure, Straarup came under criticism for expanding to Ireland and Northern Ireland in 2005 which, with the onset of the financial crisis, left the group exposed to heavy writeoffs of loans made during the Irish property boom. (Additional reporting by Jakob Vesterager and John Acher; Editing by Erica Billingham)