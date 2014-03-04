SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as caution prevails ahead of French elections

April 20 Southeast Asian stock markets trod with caution on Thursday in the absence of economic cues while uncertainties around the upcoming French elections muted global risk appetite. The sense of caution was exacerbated by weakness on Wall Street and overnight decline in commodity prices, especially oil. The French presidential elections will be closely watched as the stakes for investors are high, with two anti-EU, anti-euro candidates among the four seen still in