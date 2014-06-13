June 13 Danske Bank A/S said on Friday: * Has decided to issue fixed-rate notes with a credit-linked notional amount * The subscription period runs from 16 June 2014 to 27 June 2014 but may be closed earlier * The notes are denominated in US dollars * The notes are issued at a price of 99.70 percent and will be redeemed at par at maturity adjusted for potential credit events on 15 June 2019 * The fixed rate will be determined no later than 30 June 2014 on the basis of market conditions * If the rate cannot be fixed at 5.50 percent or higher, the issue will be cancelled * Reserves the right to cancel the issue if the total amount subscribed for is lower than 1,000,000 dollars. Source text for Eikon: