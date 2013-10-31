COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Denmark's biggest financial
institution Danske Bank launched a cost efficiency
programme on Thursday and said it would cut jobs further.
The bank, which did not provide details on how many jobs
would go, said it aimed to create 1 billion Danish crowns in
cost savings, with full effect in 2014.
"This will mainly be accomplished through further reductions
in the number of employees - primarily at head office functions
and other non-customer facing activities," the bank said in a
statement.
($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)