COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Denmark's biggest financial institution Danske Bank launched a cost efficiency programme on Thursday and said it would cut jobs further.

The bank, which did not provide details on how many jobs would go, said it aimed to create 1 billion Danish crowns in cost savings, with full effect in 2014.

"This will mainly be accomplished through further reductions in the number of employees - primarily at head office functions and other non-customer facing activities," the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)