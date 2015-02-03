COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danske Bank's
Chief Executive Thomas Borgen said on Tuesday he expected
negative interest rates set by the Danish central bank to last
for a year and the bank would not charge retail customers to
deposit their cash.
"We do not expect negative interest rates will continue for
a long time. As far as it is ever possible, we must protect our
customers. We do not want them to have a negative rate on their
wage account," Borgen said via a live interpreter, adding he
expected negative rates to last for a year.
"If the situation continues for years, we would need to
reassess," he told a news conference.
