COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Denmark's biggest financial institution Danske Bank lowered full-year earnings expectations and said it planned further job cuts after postingd lower-than-expected pretax profit in the third quarter.

It gave no detail on the number of extra lay-offs.

Pretax profit from core activities fell to 2.6 billion Danish crowns ($480.05 million) compared with 3.43 billion in the third quarter last year and below a forecast for 3.30 billion in a Reuters poll.

Loan impairments from the core activities fell to 1.0 billion crowns from 1.66 bbillion in the year-ago quarter and below the average expectation of 1.13 billion in the poll.

The group lowered its full-year outlook for net profit to between 6.0 billion and 8 billion crowns from earlier guidance of between 6.5 billion and 9.0 billion.

The bank also said personal banking and business banking services for new customers in Ireland would be discontinued.

($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen)