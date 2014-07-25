BRIEF-Suning Commerce Group to swing to profit in H1 FY 2017
* Sees to swing to net profit at 178.3 million yuan to 278.3 million yuan in H1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 121.2 million yuan year ago
July 25 Dantax A/S : * Says North Flying signs DKK 20 million contract for 12 months * Says North Flying contract also has options for 3 years extension * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
MUMBAI, May 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in April: April 2017 April 2016 Pct change TOTAL SALES 151,215 126,569 19.5 DOMESTIC SALES 144,492 117,045 23.4 PASSENGER CARS 144,081 117,045 23.1 EXPORTS 6,723 9,524 -29.4 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)